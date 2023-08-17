American model and TV star Kendall Jenner posed topless for advertising brand Calvin Klein. The corresponding footage appeared in the official Instagram account. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) stamps.

The 27-year-old fashion model tried on a classic suit, consisting of a jacket and trousers with arrows. At the same time, she refused a bra, partially demonstrating her bare chest.

The star completed her look with styling on long dark hair and makeup. She also wore pointy heels, a belt and bracelets.

In July, Kendall Jenner posed in a bikini on vacation. The model shared a series of pictures in which she appeared on the shore of the lake in a colored striped bikini, consisting of a triangle bra and low-cut bottoms. At the same time, the star let her long hair down and refused makeup.