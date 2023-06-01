Model Kendall Jenner poses in David Koma body-revealing dress on a yacht

American model and TV star Kendall Jenner shared shots in a candid manner. Relevant pictures and videos appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The celebrity published a series of stories in which she poses on a yacht in a black mini dress from the luxury brand David Koma. The posted frames show that the neckline of the outfit is made of transparent fabric, and the naked body of the fashion model was covered with applications in the form of red flowers. As shoes, she chose shoes with low heels.

Accessorizing Jenner, who posed on deck, was a silk scarf and small hoop earrings. At the same time, her hair was styled in waves and let down, and nude makeup was applied to her face. It is known that the stylist of the TV star was Dani Michel.

Earlier in May, Kendall Jenner showed off her buttocks at the Met Gala. The photo showed that the star came out in a buttock-baring rhinestone bodysuit with long sleeves and a silver collar, as well as black boots on a high platform. In addition, the fashion model did make-up in neutral shades and put on neat flower-shaped earrings.