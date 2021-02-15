After several months of being linked to the basketball player Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner confirmed that she has a loving relationship with the athlete.

The model and businesswoman of the Kardashian clan took advantage of Valentine’s Day to make public, for the first time, her romance with the NBA star.

Through Instagram, the also influencer shared a photo where she appears caressing Devin Booker on your kitchen table. In the history of the social network, he tagged the 24-year-old Phoenix Suns player and placed a white heart inside the image. In this way, the model put an end to the rumors.

The publication surprised many fans on social networks because Kendall Jenner has been characterized by leading her life in a more discreet way than the other members of her Kardashian family.

The couple has been linked for 10 months, April 2020, after being captured on several occasions. It was during the second semester of that year, when they were seen together on a date in Los Angeles, outside the Nobu restaurant.

Kendall jenner She had not officially introduced any of her partners, so Devin Booker becomes her first boyfriend to appear publicly before the thousands of followers who have the official Instagram account of the 25-year-old model.

