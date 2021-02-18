Supermodel Kendall Jenner has set social media on fire by presenting 818, the brand of tequila that has been produced in Jalisco since anonymity. “For almost 4 years I have been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” he has communicated to his more than 152 million followers in Instagram. Jenner has explained that to build this project he was in dozens of blind tastings, traveled to the distillery on the Mexican coast and participated in world tasting competitions without revealing his name, winning some awards in 2020. However, Internet users la They accuse of appropriating Mexican culture with a tequila that is much more expensive than the traditional ones produced in Mexico.

Kendall Jenner is the fifth of Kris Jenner’s six children. After the four she had with her first husband, Robert Kardashian (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob), Kenny, as she is affectionately called, is the older of the two (Kylie is 20 months younger) that she had with Caitlyn, before Bruce, Jenner. At just 25 years old, she has walked the most sought-after catwalks in the fashion industry, such as Marc Jacobs in New York or for Chanel in Paris. Away from the spotlights of reality show that catapulted her family as one of the most media clans in the US, Kendall is the richest of her sisters and the most Google-searched model in the world. It has been on Instagram, the platform that both she and her sisters use to publicize their lives and their professional projects, where she sowed the suspicion of her followers by posting photos of vacations in a luxurious resort on the coast of Careyes, on the southern coast of Jalisco, instead of the family’s favorite destination in Punta Mita, in Nayarit.

From this heavenly complex of three homes, Jenner visited the distilleries where she has worked since she was 21 years old to create 818. The brand has three different tequilas: reposado, añejo and blanco. The international awards for this distillate, the World Tequila Awards, gave it the first prize in the category of best reposados ​​of 2020 and won the bronze award in the category of vintage. It also received the innovation award for white tequila by the SIP Awards, the international competition for consumers of spirits. Tasting notes point to a tequila with an “earthy nose that hints of pecan pie, sweet potato and caramel. A sweet and smoky body with some influence of oak, vanilla and more sweetness in the end as the cinnamon ice cream arrives ”.

When announcing it through an Instagram video, in which the model is seen describing two tequilas as “stronger” and “less strong”, some users have commented on the “colonizing” attitude of the model and have indicated that it appropriates of Mexican culture. Many point out that the photos Jenner uploads show her drinking tequila with ice instead of just the traditional Mexican way. In addition, they invite the audience to consume the local tequila produced by Mexican families and companies that, unlike Jenner’s, which when it goes on sale will cost about $ 60 a bottle, is much cheaper and supports the local economy.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the present time of this country