If you are one of those who grew up watching Nickelodeon during the 90’s, then you probably remember “Kenan and Kel”, one of the most beloved series on television. Recently, Kenan Thompson and Kell Mitchellprotagonists of the sitcom, met again on the live comedy show “Saturday night Live”where laughter and nostalgia awoke.

It was a recorded sketch in which Thompson was offered to do a ‘reboot’ starring him and a female co-starin such a way that the show is renamed Kenan and Kelly .

Thus, we not only see the redesign of the program’s logo and a new musical intro, but also a grotesque change in the plot.

Kenan and Kelly in the very 90s-style musical intro. Photo: Twitter/SNL capture

A disastrous ‘reboot’

For starters, Kenan and Kelly, who work at the well-remembered Rigby’s store, are a couple and are expecting a baby (and Kel is actually the father). Which explains why she’s so craving the classic orange soda.

But that last one is something that falls to Kel, who appears in the final minutes to remind us that his unforgettable love for orange soda remains intact.

However, just when everything looks like happiness, an armed robber enters the store, ready to hold it up, and Kel tries to be the hero (unsuccessfully), for which he is shot in the chest and dies dramatically.

Of course, both the real Kenan and Kel later appear behind the scenes, admitting that said ‘reboot’ of their ’90s show is “no good”.

Kenan and Kel at the end of the skit. Photo: Twitter/SNL capture

“But Jordan Peele called us” says Thompson. “He wants us to do the sequel to ‘Nope’” adds Mitchell finally before the sketch closes with a fake poster for an imaginary movie called “Yep.”

Of course, this same year the actors had already had a reunion at the Emmys 2022where they starred in a little comedy number on stage, but nothing like this elaborate skit.