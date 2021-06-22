Ember Lab recognizes that they are going to focus on making the game look its best on release.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an independent development that has captivated with its beauty and unique visual style, as well as its mechanics. The beautiful game developed by Ember Lab It will arrive in August, but the bad news is that it will only arrive, at least initially, in digital format. There are many fans who want to have such a unique game on their shelf and have asked the studio for the possibility; It is a common question but in the last hours they have responded.

The beautiful fantasy game will arrive in AugustIn a Twitter message detailing the additions to the digital Deluxe edition of the game, a user asked about the possibilities of a physical release. Those responsible could not be more honest: “We hope to explore opportunities to a physical edit when we can. However, our current priority is to polish the game for release so that everyone can enjoy Kena in the best possible quality. “

So for now, we will have to wait a while to be able to contemplate a physical edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits that can decorate our shelves. The adventure will come in a reduced price standard edition and in the aforementioned Deluxe digital edition that includes the soundtrack, digital content and a golden Rot; Rot are the little creatures that accompany the protagonist, and that will cost 10 euros more.

In case you do not know this adventure based on a fantasy world, it will put us in the role of Kena, a spiritual guide that goes in search of the sacred sanctuary of the mountain. Along the way he will have many dangers, but also the help of some adorable creatures that have their influence on development. It will be available on August 24 on PS4, PS5, and PC.

