Kena: Bridge of Spirits will arrive tomorrow on PS4, PS5 and PC. Unfortunately, this title will be available only in its digital format, disappointing all collectors. Fortunately, this will change in a couple of monthsas it has been announced that a physical version will be on sale by the end of the year.

Starting next November, Maximum Games, a store in the United States, as well as other stores of this type, will be in charge of putting up for sale a physical version of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which will have a price of $ 49.99 dollars. Here’s what Josh Grier, COO of Ember Lab, responsible for this game, had to say about it:

“Our community expressed their desire for a physical edition from the moment we first announced the game. It is an honor to create a game that people want to add to their collections, and we are delighted to partner with Maximum Games to make this happen after the initial release. “

Without a doubt, this is good news that collectors and those who cannot wait to get their hands on this title will surely appreciate it. Kena: Bridge of Spirits Coming to PS4, PS5, and PC Tomorrow, September 21. In related topics, here you can see the launch trailer for this title. Similarly, an animated Kena movie could come true.

Via: Push-Square