Who has never wondered if, at the moment of our departure, our spirit can continue to live in some form? Believing in a new beginning or thinking about what can happen to us after death is one of the thoughts that most grip the human being, leading him to mature many questions to which there are no pragmatic and univocal answers and no one, unfortunately, is able to provide them. The multiple religions and beliefs that have emerged around the globe tell of immense flowery valleys or atrocious sufferings in fiery infernal scenarios.

Another common belief has it that some tormented souls fail to go further and remain in the form of ghosts or presences anchored to earthly life, manifesting themselves with events that have become the script of many horror films. In this review, therefore, you will not find the answer to one of life’s greatest mysteries, but you will be able to discover with us the interpretation that Ember Lab has built for the journey of souls towards eternal peace.

For Kena: Bridge of Spirits, after a delay of a few months, the fateful time has come to debut on PC and Playstation 5, after the pressing media coverage and the eager curiosity that has enveloped it since its announcement. Being born and growing up under the protective wing of Sony is undoubtedly one of the best springboards that an independent game with strong ambitions can have, and in this article we will explain why the Japanese house and Epic Games Store can boast a real gem in their stores.

The world we found ourselves exploring is a mix of lush nature and spiritual relics imbued with magic.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Developer: Ember Lab

Publisher: Ember Lab

Version tested: Playstation 5

Availability: August 21 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC via the Epic Games Store

This intense journey has led us into a splendid world strongly linked to spirituality, to unfinished business but above all to forgiveness, the most profound act to be able to find inner peace and leave everything behind. In the role of the spiritual guide Kena, a young girl who has been orphaned since childhood, we set out in search of the greatest source of energy that feeds and intertwines the earthly world with that of souls.

But a pilgrimage of this type could certainly not be without pitfalls, and so here we are in the company of our protagonist to help tormented spirits to welcome the light and restore serenity to this mystical place. The above is the fulcrum on which the whole experience that we found ourselves living in ecstasy in Kena: Bridge of Spirits rests, a path paved with pain and failures in search of redemption.

Upon our arrival in the valley that houses the Sanctuary of the Sacred Mountain we find something very unexpected. The whole village is infested with poison and vines that obscure its beauty, the work of souls who have not been able to embrace the light at the end of the tunnel, thus transforming themselves into evil and angry spirits. Therefore, in order to reach the top of the mountain and fulfill our destiny, we must first bring serenity to the agitated souls of the inhabitants who lost their lives prematurely.

The first of these spirits is Taro, whose pain at not being able to protect his younger brothers has made him a threat to devastation in his Village. Saiya and Beni, the two chubby little ones, therefore ask us to help them find Taro, so as to accompany us later to the Shrine. Fortunately, during this arduous undertaking we will never be alone and we will be able to count on adorable creatures imbued with magic, namely the Rot.

These funny little animals will prove to be the main weapon to defeat the corruption that ravages the game map as well as the key to unlocking the abilities that Kena can use to face enemies. The gameplay is as basic as it is effective, based on a combat system with heavy and light attacks linked to the protagonist’s stick that is integrated with the now classic dodges and parries. Like any self-respecting action, the parade can take place both by activating the magic shield that absorbs the blows received until exhaustion, and by taking advantage of the possibility of making a perfect parry capable of unbalancing the enemies for a few seconds.

Continuing the mission will unlock additional skills that can be purchased with Karma, the in-game currency that can be obtained by defeating enemies, placing relics in the correct place and feeding the little Rot. The latter during the clashes will hide in fear until we have instilled in them the courage necessary to fight, represented by golden fragments obtainable by eliminating the threats. Once we have enough courage we can use a special ability of the Rot, which will combine with the weapon in use to unleash a very powerful attack. Going even deeper, Kena’s staff can also turn into a Bow or Bomb, thus offering a wide range of choice on how to approach enemies.

The fights are based on simple mechanics that aim to hit the critical points in order to get the better of the enemies.

All of this can obviously be upgraded along with the Rot’s abilities, which level up just like the protagonist’s abilities. If like us you remain deeply in love with these sweet little monsters, you can also decide to pay homage to their help with a series of hats hidden in chests scattered around the game map along with other secondary activities. As for the latter, it is about pure collecting rewards and satisfying your completist vein, because they are not based on secondary quests but only on puzzles to be completed and sanctuaries to be purified.

Returning to the heart of the title, in Kena: Bridge of Spirits each Boss fight is preceded by a wide phase of exploration and solving of environmental puzzles in search of three relics that belonged to the spirit that we want to help in order to be able to evoke it. This mechanics, in addition to giving substance to the adventure, blends with the story that Ember Lab wanted to tell: in this world steeped in magic and spirituality, the popular belief on the passage of the soul to the afterlife is manifested by the creation of masks of wood in memory of the people who left us.

Kena is a spiritual guide, and this feature allows her to experience the painful and harrowing memories of the soul chained to each mask, using them as a guide to locate important objects as well as the way to continue the mission. Although interesting as a mechanic, once the mask is worn the view remains absolutely static, allowing you to rotate the point of view only 360 ° and in some cases forcing us to put it on and take it off even after a few steps.

The fate of the spirits is linked to a wooden mask steeped in memories, the pass to be able to face their fears.

Another criticality that we unfortunately found lies in the fighting, due to a barely perceptible latency in the response of the commands and in the precision of the blows inflicted on the enemies, which very often dirty a fluidity that for the rest of the game seemed incredible to us. . This is unexpectedly in contrast with the spectacularity and the mastery put in place in the realization of the boss fights, because some of them are really off the scale as regards the technical realization.

Ember Lab paid for a bit of inexperience also on the juncture of secondary activities and mandatory puzzles to continue in the missions, which in some cases seemed counterintuitive and without logic, leading us to find ourselves banally blocked in front of a door to open or a mechanism to be activated.

If the small development team still seems to have to accumulate experience on the side of combat and body, no doubt with Kena: Bridge of Spirits has shown an immeasurable talent on the technical side. The first steps once you arrive at the Village are truly sensational, raising the curtain on an artistic achievement that is the envy of games with much more numerous development teams and with exaggeratedly higher funds.

To make Kena: Bridge of Spirits even more unique is undoubtedly the presence of the adorable and powerful Rot.

The Californian studio, well aware of its means and its ambition, has created a vibrant and detailed world, enriched by a bright and lively color palette in all areas of the map, wisely avoiding the insidious trap of developing an open title world. The whole adventure runs on pre-established tracks and we are never allowed to reach a mission if not following the path that the developers have created, but the possibility remains alive to return to the previous areas at any time. This allowed the team to give more scenic prominence to each area, focusing more on the details than on the freedom of exploration without restrictions, and given the result the choice could not have been more apt.

A final consideration should be made on the difficulty of the adventure, which initially – even setting it to the maximum – appears really unbalanced, but with the progression of the story it gradually increases until it becomes extremely punitive, forcing us on some occasions to have to fight more times and from the beginning some Bosses.

The plot of Kena: Bridge of Spirits is rather linear but not without its twists, and is capable of touching really powerful emotional notes during the abundant 10 hours of play. All these features, combined with a level design worthy of a triple A, make the project a small pearl that is worth living in one breath, being enchanted by the majestic views that Ember Lab has created with impressive care. Despite some small problems and some necessary refinements, understandable for a debut studio, what they have managed to create is nothing short of extraordinary, and we do not imagine what these guys will be able to create with a wider set of experiences.