Kena: Bridge of Spirits is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most anticipated productions on next-gen consoles. The title Ember Lab it really looks like an animated film in motion and it took just a few screenshots and videos during the reveal, to immediately capture the attention of fans.

We will have to wait a few more months, before seeing it published on PC and PlayStation consoles: in the meantime, a new gameplay trailer has been published on Youtube, focused on the exploration and resolution of set puzzles, which shows Kena Bridge of Spirits in action at 4K / 60fps on PC.

You can admire the gameplay below:

The title, although cross-gen in nature, promises high-level graphics, enhanced by excellent art direction. If the final result remains on these same levels, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart may soon have a new companion in the “games that look like real-time Pixar movies” section.

Kena Bridge of Spirits will be released on August 24, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Source: DSOGaming