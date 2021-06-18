Why Kena: Bridge of Spirits everybody likes it? Why has no one turned up their noses or expressed doubts in the face of the work of Ember Lab, a study made up of just fourteen elements that is at the first confrontation with the world of video games after years of experience in animation?

There are several answers to this question. The first, the most trivial, is that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is wonderful to behold. The technical quality that emerged from the modeling of the characters, from the expressiveness of the protagonist and from the magnificence of the settings, is one of the best business cards that has been proposed to us in recent times, and it is absurd to say the least that such a result comes from a team so small.

Then there is another reason, one that should not be underestimated at all. This exclusive PlayStation console, in fact, has the extraordinary ability to joke with the memories of thousands of boys and girls. The atmospheres embody the unmistakable Pixar style but it is the nature of the video game to deliver hard blows to nostalgia, recalling the experiences that have marked the lives of fans, the first contacts with the Zelda series, the era of great three-dimensional adventures for consoles. .

And so, full of expectations, we approached the first playable build of Kena: Bridge of Spirits accompanied by a little voice in the anteroom of the mind that whispered to us to moderate the expectations: after all we are talking about a small project! But it took a few seconds to break any caution, because pad in hand the title turned out to be even more beautiful than it seemed from the debut sequences.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits tells the adventure of the young Kena, a girl who finds herself chasing the traces left by Taro, a teenage spirit who has lost her way, against the backdrop of a majestic verdant universe in which nature is the absolute master of scene, intertwining crystal clear waterways and mighty oaks in order to weave a splendid open-map world.

Accompanied by the little Saiyas and Beni, Taro’s little sister and brother, the Spirit Guide will have to explore every inch of this arboreal realm taking advantage of the constant help of the Rot, small and tender leaping sprites who follow the protagonist just like a flock would do with its shepherd. . But there is a problem: the forest is threatened by a terrible corruption that has irremediably shaken the natural balance, and the young woman will be forced to make her way through hordes of menacing creatures to reach her goal.

The game segment at our disposal was nothing more than the incipit of the adventure, the moment in which Kena retrieves the precious mask of Taro in order to recompose the fragments of his disappearance, and then set off towards the top of a very high mountain. , resting place of his wise mentor.

Kena is wonderful to see even in the game phase.

And this is how Kena: Bridge of Spirits raised the curtain on its nostalgic architecture, capturing us in a semi-open world heir to the classic three-dimensional metroidvania. Phases of platforming mingle with dozens of little environmental puzzles, while for each still inaccessible path there is a path willing to reveal secrets and power-ups for both the girl and the cute Rot.

The formula chosen by Ember Lab is that of a third-person action video game and proved to be perfect for mixing the phases of pure exploration with an inspired combat system. The command scheme follows the classic soulslike style, which entrusts the right backbones with the inputs intended for light and heavy attacks, reserves the left ones for parries and aiming mechanics, and then includes a comfortable dodge in all respects similar to the “roll” by From Software.

The substantial difference from traditional experiences lies in the Rot. Even if the sprites accompanying Kena hide in terror at the beginning of any fight, it is possible to increase their “courage” simply by attacking their opponents, and once they have accumulated a certain amount they can be used to interact with the environment, to paralyze enemies or even to recover life points.

The synergy between the Rot and the fighting skills of the protagonist is at the heart of the entire combat system, and as soon as you begin to master the mechanics related to the spiritual shield and the interactions of the sprites, the pace of the game becomes extremely satisfying. If already slashing and dodging ax blows with great fluidity is a pleasure, the amalgam becomes even more intriguing when the puzzle component is integrated into the mechanics.

The combat system is that of a classic third-person action with a few small twists.

To this already spicy recipe we must then add the progression system, which in addition to inserting new weapons in the arsenal, for example by transforming the girl’s stirrup into a bow, allows you to buy a series of active skills to improve Kena’s fighting skills. And all this, of course, is closely linked with the relaxing environmental puzzles that dot the forest, giving meaning to every small area hidden in the foliage and above all to the skills of the Rot, who can’t wait to interact with many elements of the scenario.

Keystone of the whole Kena: Bridge of Spirits, on the other hand, is the artistic component. Nor does it make sense to dwell too much on the cinematic sequences and on the characterizing elements of the protagonists, because they are simply out of scale. All the experience gained by Ember Lab on the animation front is there and can be felt, giving Kena and the supporting actors identities worthy of the most classic audiovisual feature films.

What is surprising, however, is the construction of the game world, which is not afraid to open onto boundless panoramas, immediately showing the very distant peak of the mountain and, once reached the highest peak, allowing the player to observe the entirety of the land just explored.

It is true that we do not have the slightest idea of ​​how vast and long-lived Kena’s adventure actually is, but the care that characterizes the animations and the design of the game world is that of the small hand-carved gem. And it is extremely curious that we find ourselves, perhaps for the first time, to associate the praise of the artistic component with that of the technical nature in the face of what ultimately remains a small independent project.

The artistic component is the undisputed queen of Ember Lab’s work.

If there were no doubts about the validity of the creative inspiration, this first contact with the work of Ember Lab raised the curtain on a phase of play that has little to envy to the artistic nature. A gameplay that is able to tickle the nostalgia of longtime gamers, refreshing formulas that have made history and successfully interpreting contemporary action.

Obviously it is legitimate not to expect a blockbuster, and the wonder that transpires from our words is a simple reflection of the entity of the project, which in addition to the inevitable heart and the omnipresent “art” seems to be able to put on the plate a technical characterization of everything respect, between sparkling particles and a warm atmosphere that is nothing short of surprising.

For the rest, we are in the realm of speculation. We could tell you that at first glance we would risk the approach to a small independent Zelda of the 64-bit era, but we are absolutely not sure. We could tell you that we would like to see it slowly transform into a sort of Ori in three dimensions, but we have no idea of ​​the evolution that the color palette and design of the settings will have, provided there is an evolution.

The experience of the studio in animation is very strong.

What we can tell you for sure is that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a damn good game to watch on the go and a lot of fun to play.

A title that is not afraid to joke with the memories of the “classical age” or to introduce intelligent mechanics, bowing everything with a series of funny and lovingly drawn characters against the backdrop of a convincing universe that smells of home.

There is a lot of curiosity but this is not the right opportunity to set the hype machine in motion (I’m afraid it’s too late, ndSS). Always remember that Ember Lab is a fourteen-piece study and overloading expectations is never good, especially in these circumstances.

On the other hand, if this is what a very small team manages to do at the dawn of the ninth generation, well guys, in the future it will be fun.