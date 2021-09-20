The launch trailer for Kena Bridge of Spirits landed on YouTube, in anticipation of day one scheduled for tomorrow (September 21, 2021) on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and on PC through the Epic Games Store.

Last July, just under a month after its release, the title was signed Ember Lab has seen a postponement of the release date: it should have been released last August 24, but has been postponed a little. This is not the first time this long-awaited game has suffered this fate, but fortunately it has not happened again.

Since its reveal during the Sony conference within E3 2020, Kena Bridge of Spirits he was able to grab attention through a trailer he showed a good fusion of art style and gameplay that promised dynamism and reactivity within mysterious and intriguing fantasy settings.

The launch trailer once again confirms Ember Lab’s prowess in making one great cinematic quality and details in the animations, so much so that it can hold its own against recent Disney / Pixar feature films such as Raya and the Last Dragon.

The experience spent in the world of cinema by the team has certainly paid off and also in this new video we can see the excellent levels of quality touched by the game. Previously, a few months ago, we had the opportunity to observe the work of the software house through a gameplay trailer, but now we are curious to try the title firsthand and live it on our skin.

We remember that Kena Bridge of Spirits It will be a cross-gen title: All players who purchase a copy of the PlayStation 4 title will have the option to access for free to the version of the new console through a simple update. The guys from Ember Lab confirmed this through an announcement on social channels, offering even more excitement to the title.