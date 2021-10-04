The debut title of Ember Lab, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, was recently launched to critical acclaim, and since then the independent team has regularly released updates and patches to address various issues based on player feedback.

Another update was recently launched, the patch 1.08, which also solves a number of minor problems.

Animation bugs have been fixed, including one for a broken shield or the bug where Kena suddenly stops or slows down while running, an issue that has bothered many players.

Other issues with final boss fight optimization have also been fixed and the issue encountered by some players seeing inaccurate Rot counts in the central hub.

An option to reduce motion blur density has also been added, as well as the ability to play offline on the PC version (which will reward you with the achievements you should have unlocked after logging in again).

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available on PS5, PS4 and PC. The developer recently said that he will be looking to bring the title to other platforms as well. Ember Lab is also planning other content that it wants to add to the experience.

