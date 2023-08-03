In an interview published by GamesIndustry.biz, Ember Lab co-founders Josh and Michael Grier reported that Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has generated profits after one month and that the team is currently working on a new game.
As you probably remember, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits is the first work of Ember Lab, a team that started out as a studio specializing in animation but then made the leap towards actual game development.
The debut was decidedly positive, as demonstrated by the reviews of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits but also, evidently, by the commercial results. Ember Lab reported that the game has reached the “break even”, or the total recovery of production costs, after a month of its launch on the market.
Was it true glory? It seems so
It is true that the title was also able to count on a rich agreement of exclusive in favor of the Epic Games Store which has probably earned the team good money, as well as the exclusivity and marketing support of Sony, therefore the recovery at least of the expenses in a short time was rather obvious, but it is still nice to note that this has been achieved in just one month.
In the interview we also learn that Ember Lab is currently working on a new project still unknown and unannounced, but which could be ready for a presentation in the near future. In the meantime, we await any news on the possible arrival of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits on Xbox Series X|S and One, given some sibylline messages published by the team in recent months.
