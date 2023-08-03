In an interview published by GamesIndustry.biz, Ember Lab co-founders Josh and Michael Grier reported that Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has generated profits after one month and that the team is currently working on a new game.

As you probably remember, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits is the first work of Ember Lab, a team that started out as a studio specializing in animation but then made the leap towards actual game development.

The debut was decidedly positive, as demonstrated by the reviews of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits but also, evidently, by the commercial results. Ember Lab reported that the game has reached the “break even”, or the total recovery of production costs, after a month of its launch on the market.