Kena: Bridge of Spiritsthe acclaimed action adventure from Ember Lab, could also come up Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One once the exclusivity period for PS5 and PS4 consoles is over, according to what the authors suggested on Twitter.

In response to a user who was disappointed that the game hasn’t landed on GreenCross platforms yet, the official Ember Lab account replied “never say never!“, suggesting precisely that Kena: Bridge of Spirits could also arrive on Xbox sooner or later. However, it is specified that at the moment there are no concrete plans to announce, so in any case there will be a wait.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits arrived on PS5, PS4 and PC on September 21, 2021. So it passed over a year and a half from the launch and therefore the times could now be ripe for a possible landing on Xbox as well. The same also applies to Stray, which the ESRB recently classified as Xbox Series X|S and One versions.

For those unfamiliar with it, it is a third-person action adventure set in a fairytale world that surprised us positively, as you can read in our review. We point out in this regard that since last month the game has been part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.