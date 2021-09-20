Ember Lab’s adventure debuts tomorrow on PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC packed with magic.

It has been done to beg, but Kena: Bridge of Spirits is already about to reach our screens. Ember Lab’s game will debut on PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC this week as a magical journey, in which we will have to guide Kena through a fantasy world while interacting with little spirits known as the Rot. An adventure that has stood out so far for a visual section worthy of an animated movie, and its launch trailer was not going to be less.

Published this afternoon by the studio, the launch trailer de Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an adventure in itself. An emotional journey from the depths of the forest to the darkest temples and mountain tops, showing us Kena’s motivations and the struggle she will face. All of it accompanied by the soundtrack of the game, which make up the ideal aperitif for its premiere tomorrow.

Indeed, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be available tomorrow, Tuesday, September 21, both on PlayStation consoles and on PC through the Epic Games Store. Ember Lab’s animated film-flavored game goes on sale at a reduced price, costing only 39.95 euros, instead of the more usual 60 or 70 euros that premiere titles cost. As you wait one more day for its premiere, in this other video you can learn about the use of the DualSense remote in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

