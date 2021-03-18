Kenneth Sean Carson He was born on March 11, 1961 and has been, over the last 60 years, one of the best known men worldwide. In his early years he was small, only 12 inches tall, with short blond hair and was easily recognized by his red bathing suit with a yellow towel.

Born in Willows (Wisconsin), Kenneth is better known as Ken, he was named after the son of Mattel founders, Ruth and Elliot Handler, and this March he turns 60. It caused a sensation around the world for being Barbie doll’s first boyfriend, although now it has been transformed to be much more than that. Today, Ken represents above all values ​​such as diversity, improvement and inclusiveness; covering different styles and adapting to all kinds of environments.

Ken has been an actor in such well-known films as’ Toy Story 3 ‘, with more than 50 costume changes, and has gotten into the shoes of James Bond in’ Die Another Day ‘, Mulder from’ The X-Files’, Gomez from ‘ The Addams family ‘, the tin man from’ The Wizard of Oz ‘or Edward from’ The Twilight Saga ‘.

Above,

Ken, like Barbie, also has an impressive resume, with careers as an airline captain, doctor, pilot, tennis player, firefighter, soldier, sailor, cowboy, lifeguard, rock star, among many others. In addition, Ken participated in the 1975 Olympic Games, winning two gold medals, one as a skier and the other in swimming.

In 1969, Ken had his first makeover, with a new molded hairstyle, thicker eyebrows, and a bright smile to show off his white teeth, and he has been evolving ever since. To this day, it has since three body types and 18 heights, up to 13 skin tones, 10 eye colors and 27 hair colors and 20 different hairstyles.

Style icon



His style has also varied, always reflecting the era and entering all kinds of styles, from the most emblematic models of the 70s, to the bright neon of the 90s and the freshest and most relaxed ‘looks’ of the 2010s.

As a fashion icon, Ken decided to enlist celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch for a makeover in 2006. Ken has also been an icon for designers Jean Paul Gaultier and Gareth Pugh, and even wore a custom suit by Moschino exactly like the one Jeremy Scott wore at the 2015 MTV Music Awards.

«Ken has always played a very important role in Barbie’s life, which is why he deserves this great celebration, it is not always 60. He is a character who, together with Barbie, accompanies children when it comes to present scenarios that they see in real life, helping them to unleash their imagination and believe that they can be everything they want to be, “says Céline Ricaud, Mattel’s Marketing Director for Spain and Portugal.

Special collaborations



On the occasion of Ken’s 60th Anniversary, Barbie has launched 3 special collaborations with major brands and icons from the fashion world, such as the famous French men’s clothing and leather goods brand Berluti and the two prestigious fashion designers Dapper Dan and Tan France. In addition, Barbie has also launched two lines of commemorative dolls to honor the 60th anniversary. In addition, a commemorative edition of dolls has also been launched that recall their elegant style from the past. The assortment includes three classic looks designed with a modern twist: the original Ken doll from 1961, the ‘Fit Ken’ doll from 1982 and Dereck Rockero from 1985.

On the other hand, a reproduction of the original Ken doll with a Silkstone body and classic beach style has also been made. The nostalgic doll is dressed in his iconic red cotton swimsuit with a white stripe, elegant brown flip-flops with red straps and a yellow towel.