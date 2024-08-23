Mexico City.- Ken Salazar, the US ambassador to Mexico, said he is willing to engage in dialogue with the ‘leadership of Mexico’ regarding the direct election of judges.

“The concerns I expressed about the direct election of judges are in the spirit of collaboration. As partners, we seek honest and open dialogue to continue the great democratic and economic progress we have made,” Salazar said.

“We have created an unprecedented relationship as partners and equals between Mexico and the U.S. Therefore, communication is crucial, especially when it comes to our common security goals and our trade relations.” “I am most willing to engage with Mexico’s leadership on the direct election of judges and exchange views on different models, such as retention election.”