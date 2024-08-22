The United States ambassador, Ken Salazar, spoke out against the idea that judges and magistrates should be elected by direct vote, as proposed by the judicial reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “The direct election of judges represents a risk for democracy in Mexico,” said the diplomatic representative in a press conference on Thursday. “I am concerned about this,” he added. Washington also stated that the initiative also threatens the commercial relationship between both countries and undermines the confidence of investors.

“Democracies cannot function without a strong and independent judiciary,” Salazar said. This is the strongest U.S. position against judicial reform after months of tensions in the bilateral relationship. The ambassador argued that taking the election of judges to the ballot box could result in “fierce politics” and increase the influence of drug trafficking in the judicial system. The United States insisted that it respects Mexico’s sovereignty and hopes that its position on the matter can be considered.

News in development…

