The United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazarsaid this Wednesday that The binational relationship between Mexico and the United States is going through a historic moment, stressing that the Economic integration and security cooperation will remain robust despite the judicial reforms currently being reviewed by the Mexican Congress.

During his participation in the “Third National Convention: A New Shared Future”, organized by the American Society (Amsoc) in Mexico City, Ken Salazar stressed that political changes will not affect the solid connection between both countries.

The ambassador discussed the changes proposed by the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, including the reform of the Judiciary and the possible disappearance of autonomous bodies.

The diplomat acknowledged that these modifications have raised concerns among American investors, who fear that the reforms will negatively impact the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (T-MEC). However, Ken Salazar stated that, Regardless of the reforms, the economy between Mexico and the United States “will remain strong.”

Impact of reforms and bilateral relations

Salazar highlighted Mexico’s relevance as the United States’ most important partner in the hemisphere, emphasizing that this status will not change despite the proposed reforms.

“Third National Convention: A New Shared Future”

He said that although the judicial system in Mexico needs a transformation, it is crucial to maintain investor confidence and respect for institutions. “I have already given my comments on the reforms, but the relationship will continue to advance“, he stressed.

He also praised President López Obrador, describing him as a leader who has “given his life for Mexico” and who can be proclaimed as “a very important champion” in the integration of North America.

Cooperation on security and the fight against cartels

Part of the strengthening of the relationship between both nations is also reflected in the joint fight against drug trafficking and arms trafficking. Ken Salazar highlighted the progress in the dismantling of drug cartels, celebrating the capture of important drug traffickers such as Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín ‘el Chapo’ Guzmán, and Rafael Caro Quintero, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The ambassador also acknowledged the serious human losses that have occurred during these operations and emphasized that the fentanyl and weapons from the United States continue to be a threat to the security of both countries.

He pointed out that Fentanyl is responsible for the deaths of at least 6,000 Americanswhile 70 percent of the weapons in the hands of organized crime in Mexico come from the United States.

Migration and the future of the border

Regarding the migration issue, Salazar mentioned that the bilateral relationship has allowed for unprecedented collaboration to manage the historic flow of migrants to North America.

He said that the current discussion in the United States about the construction of a border wall or the modernization of the shared border will be key in the coming months, in the context of the presidential election in the United States.

“It will be the vision of some who only want a wall between the United States and Mexico, or it will be the vision of reaching a modern border that protects the environment and addresses what is needed in forgotten places,” the ambassador concluded.