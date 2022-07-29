Ken Salazar, United States ambassador During his visit to Morelos, he took the opportunity to learn more about the state at a political, social and cultural level.

That is why, in the company of Julieta Goldzweig, Secretary of Tourism and Culture, they toured the Morelense Museum of Contemporary Art Juan Soriano.

The diplomatic appreciated part of the cultural richness and natural beauty that prevails in the entity, highlighted that thanks to cultural spaces Like the museums you can learn more about the real history of a place.

Goldzweig welcomed Ken Salazar and noted that Morelos has everything necessary to continue projecting as ‘Host of the World and promoter of culture’improvement work and protection of the cultural heritage with which he has Condition.

He stressed that Morelos is one of the states great national and international interestbeing one of the states that are in the center of the country and has various points of interest tourist and cultural.

The ambassador visited the various exhibition halls of the enclosure, as well as the sculpture garden where the entourage was able to confirm the benefits of the climate and environment of the Eternal Spring.

We recommend you read: