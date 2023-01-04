It was on the morning of December 24 when george claudio He went out like every day to sell tamales in the streets of the municipality of Cuautitlan Izcalli in the State of Mexico, but on the eve of the Christmas Eve dinner he lost his life.

Ken “N”, a motorist who was driving at excessive speed and under the influence of alcohol ran over him, taking his life at the time, and then escaped from the place; However, hours later he was arrested by the Mexican authorities.

However, 48 hours later, personnel from the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) he released him when he considered that the culpable homicide did not require preventive detention and Ken “N” was able to return to his home.

Said action caused friends, relatives and citizens to go out to demonstrate in the streets of Cuautitlán Izcalli to demand justice, for which even the governor Alfredo del Mazo promised to attend to the case and on December 31 the person responsible was arrested again.

Given this, the wife of Ken “N”, through a video on social networks, came out to apologize and ensure that her husband is not a bad person despite the circumstances: “Our theory of life is that every day you must do something for the good of someone else, trying to be better people,” he said.

“My husband, despite everything that has been said, he is a good person, although at this moment I know that many of you do not believe it. The rule is fulfilled, you do nine good things, people will judge you for the only bad one what you’ve done,” he said.

“My husband made a mistake and in the words of many people he is a murderer, but he is not. My husband made a serious mistake, but he does not go out every day with the mentality of running over a person. He did lose control of the vehicle and he did make the worst mistake of his life, as well as of Mr. Jorge’s life,” said the woman.

Now Ken “N” is being held in the Cuautitlán Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center, after the reclassification of his crime from manslaughter to intentional and he must remain in custody during the resolution of his case or the ruling of the sentence. .