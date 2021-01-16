In an ideal world, the third edition of the International Political Film Festival would have been held this winter, in Carcassonne. But the pandemic and the closure of places of culture, which had already led the organizers to postpone the date of the demonstration from December to January, have definitely dampened their hopes. However, if they give up turning everything into virtual, they maintain the meeting scheduled for Monday, January 18 with the British filmmaker Ken Loach. For an hour, the double winner of the Palme d’Or, indefatigable slayer of neoliberalism, will dialogue with Internet users around the relevance of political cinema. Confined, the author of “Sorry we’ve missed you”, “My name is Joe” or “Looking for Eric” remains nonetheless combative.

What is a political film?

Ken loach This is a complicated question. But one of the possible answers is that all films have a political context because every story fits into it. By telling real stories, the way of presenting the characters, those one chooses to put on the screen, the world that inhabits them and animates them, in most films, it is possible to read a political position. And then there are of course the films which directly deal with political or social issues. But American films are clearly political with their individualism where a man solves all problems with his gun. It influences American politics and the idea of ​​a strong leader. American leaders have also played in Hollywood, and Ronald Reagan brought these two worlds together. His political incarnation was in a way the recreation of his movie character written by screenwriters. There is therefore a political implication of traditional Hollywood cinema.

Are Hollywood films the most political because they advance in masks?

Ken loach They carry a certain individualistic vision of the world and the values ​​of the studios that produce them. These big capitalist companies manufacture stars which they manipulate. They advocate personal enrichment, present America as the defender of peace and freedom in the world, and propagate racism, confining Mexicans to roles of villains in which they have replaced the Russians, who have held them for years. Blacks are also portrayed in a cartoonish way, smiling or complaining.

In general, the American film industry praises this ideology and these ideas. On the other hand, we never see, or with very rare exceptions, a vision of the working class carrying a collective struggle. Paradoxically, when politicians are aped on screen, especially during their lifetime, films are less political. For example, the many films about the British royal family generally carry the idea of ​​supporting the monarchy, which is a right-wing position. But these films are not based on political questions. They are based on rumors.

Is your cinema political?

Ken loach Even though my films have political implications, I have done very few that are directly political. One on the Spanish Civil War (“Land and Freedom” – Editor’s note), one on Nicaragua (“Carla’s song” – Editor’s note) and one on the Irish War of Independence (“The wind rises” – Editor’s note).

You also directed, in 1986, a little-known film, “Fatherland”, on the passage to the West of an East German singer …

Ken loach I am so sorry you saw this movie. The script and the actors were good. But my job was not. I made mistakes. The 1980s were not very good for me. I was struggling to find a job. I did not make this film as well as I would have liked. A bit like a footballer who can’t find his feet, I lost confidence and I didn’t do a good job.

You toured in Ireland, Scotland, England, Los Angeles, Germany, Spain, etc. How do you link these territories to their political and social history?

Ken loach My films tell the story from the perspective of the working class, the possibilities we had, our choices, how events turned out and what we have to learn from them by telling them, as in ” The wind picks up “. For the people, the Irish War of Independence was about winning their freedom and when the people began to break free from the imperialist yoke, there were opportunities for a united and different Ireland. But they failed, mainly because Britain imposed a treaty negotiated with the right wing of the Republican movement, backed by big business. Britain wanted a deal with the Irish elite, who themselves wanted to keep the social order as it was. It was armed with the aim of eliminating the most radical of Republicans. It was a classic case of neocolonialism of the time. And this story is still not over.

Shooting of “The Wind Rises” (2006), on the Irish War of Independence. © Christophel Collection via AFP

Can cinema therefore offer new perspectives?

Ken loach Again, he can tell a story based on questions asked about the characters we choose to put on screen. There must be several complex dimensions, linked to individuals, circumstances, behaviors, words. You have to find a concept in their relationship and the essential elements that, in the story, affect the characters on the screen. You don’t need to make a speech to add a layer on the conflicts between the characters. You have to embody them in relationships and make them real without making clichés. It is sometimes something difficult to understand.

On a contemporary political issue, it is important not to leave any question behind by systematically providing an answer.

You have also signed documentaries like “The Spirit of 45”, on the social gains obtained after World War II by the British working class. How can these works feed political thought?

Ken loach The documentary is really the basis of cinema. You just have to turn on a camera in the street to see people’s lives, their different activities. We meet rich and poor. Documentaries are the most direct and easy way to make movies. You can tell the same stories as in fiction, but adding evidence, showing how things really happened for groups or individuals from a personal or collective point of view. It’s a much freer form, where you can do anything. But it implies, for me, a discipline. We must not accept to make a film without the expected proof. We must be guided by what we find and not twist our material. It is the integrity of the filmmaker. Once you have this discipline, the documentary can be controversial, economical, joyful or present itself as a celebration. But, on a contemporary political theme, it is important not to leave any question behind by systematically providing an answer.

What do you think of the emergence of political or social movements despite the restrictions linked to the pandemic?

Ken loach Of course, governments are using the pandemic excuse to prevent public expression and protests. And it is true that we must protect ourselves. But, we can also use new technologies. I do Zoom meetings everyday, even though I hate it. I don’t like not being in the same room as my interlocutors. But we have to do it. We must not stop being active, whether in local movements or in national organizations.

It is a test for our organizational capacity. We need activists for when the pandemic ends. Stay active, stay activist and stay in touch. We must use this time to better understand what is happening to us. You have to read, take part in seminars, to better understand our history. We must sharpen our weapons, our understanding, our arguments and then we can resume the fight.

The capitalist ideology is very strong, but the capitalist system is weak.

By receiving your second Palme d’Or in Cannes, you delivered a speech lambasting liberal policies and the risk of a return of the far right. What would you add to it today?

Ken loach Today there is a huge recession going on and a huge debt that governments will reduce by cutting social benefits for the working class. As always, the popular classes will pay. I believe it was Lenin who said that the ruling classes will survive any crisis, provided the working class pays the price. What changes is that the pandemic will increase the crisis of capitalism. Which means that life is going to be more difficult for the working class, from whom the neoliberals will ask for more precarious work, privatizations, low wages.

We must organize ourselves to fight and resist. The capitalist ideology is very strong, but the capitalist system is weak. We must fight it by reaffirming our need for stable jobs, decent wages and quality public services. If we fight over these issues, people will join us.