We currently know that a new game of BioShock it is already under development by Cloud Chamber. However, many believe that Ken Levine is involved in this project, when the reality is different. Although the developer has confirmed multiple times that he is not working on the next title in the series he created, in a recent interview he has made it clear that he is not even participating as a consultant.

In a recent interview with Arcade Attack, Levine has reaffirmed the fact that he is totally removed from the new BioShock, and not even Cloud Chamber has tried to contact him for the developer to offer any kind of feedback. This was what he commented on the matter:

“I am not involved at all. I do not want to be half measures. I never want to be half in and half out. I wish you the best. Campus [Bioshock 4] as much as anyone, essentially. And I’ll play like a player when it comes out. “

Let’s remember that Levine was responsible for creating the world of Bioshock and, although he did not have a great role in its sequel, he was also in charge of the direction of Infinite. Thus, many expected the developer to be involved in some way or another. However, this is not the case.

Although Ken Levine is not involved in the new BioShock, the developer is working on a new title, which seems to be having several problems. Similarly, several details related to the history of BioShock 4.

Although it’s sad that the creator of the series is not participating in the next chapter of the franchise, Levine already has his hands very busy with a game that has been in development for almost a decade. Hopefully we will soon have more information about these two long-awaited projects.

