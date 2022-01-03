According to a recent article, the first game developed by Ghost Story Games would be slowed down by Ken Levine, complete with a possible exit date estimated directly by an employee. The studio was formerly known as Irrational Games and was rebranded in February 2017.

The recent news of the possible reveal of a game by the studio in fact, it seems very far away, as an exit window is expected in at least 2 years, according to an employee within the company. The reason for these slowdowns was given precisely by the type of management of Ken Levine.

According to what is reported in the article, the new game would have been in development hell precisely because of the ways of its founder, which had prompted many employees to leave the then Irrational Games in the past. The name change was made to also change the type of games developed, which focus more on narrative.

Inside the article it is reported how Levine’s way of doing things slowed down the project a lot, which was originally supposed to be officially unveiled at least a couple of years ago. The sources are internal to the company but prefer to remain anonymous, precisely to avoid possible repercussions from Levine himself.

Bloomberg: the first game by Ken Levine’s Ghost Story Games has been stuck in development hell due to Levine’s stubborn management style (which has also led to people leaving) An employee estimates that the game’s release is “two years away” Full piece:https://t.co/miyf9CUh7X pic.twitter.com/WxJqbOfOsD – Nibel (@Nibellion) January 3, 2022

Some members speak of the serious difficulties encountered, comparing the act of getting Levine to change his mind to joining the Kenception, a reality similar to that presented in Inception, the famous film by Christopher Nolan. Employees joked that it was so complicated to get the founder to change his mind that it was easier to do it through a machine similar to the one in the film.

It therefore seems that the first game of Ghost Story Games, awaited by many, it won’t come out for the next two years, precisely because of the way of doing of the same founder of the company, which slowed down the development of the title itself.