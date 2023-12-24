Munich (dpa)

Harry Kane, the all-time top scorer for the England national team, has finally found a home in Munich, four months after his move to the German Football League through Bayern Munich.

Kane moved from Tottenham to Bayern Munich last August, but since then the Bundesliga top scorer has stayed in a hotel, and his family has stayed in England, but through his account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), the England national team captain revealed that he had finally found a house. He thanked the hotel staff for the period they hosted him.

“Many thanks to the hotel staff who have made me feel at home since coming to Munich,” Ken wrote. “They have greatly contributed to my ability to settle in well.”

“Thomas Müller was concerned that my room was small, so it was time for me to leave it and go to a place of my own with my family,” he said.