Ken Follett will also be there with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and the Premiere Dame Brigitte next Wednesday in Versailles. “I’m a bit stunned. French President Macron and Madame Macron will give a dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Palace of Versailles and I’m invited. Wow”, wrote the writer, author of thrillers and historical novels which have sold more than 160 million copies worldwide.

King Charles III will travel to France for a state visit from September 20 to 22, after canceling a planned trip in March due to pension protests. French President Macron’s office said the visit is “an honor for France at a time when our country is also hosting the Rugby World Cup. It will testify to the depth of the historical ties that unite our two countries and our two peoples and will help showcase French experience and know-how.”