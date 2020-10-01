Writer Ken Follet, in the rebuilt Anglo-Saxon town of West Stow. Olivier Favre

Return to Kingsbridge. Ken Follet returns to the world he started to build in The pillars of the earth with a new novel, the fourth, about the city and its priory. In this case, after two sequels, in which it progressed from the twelfth century of the first book to the fourteenth and sixteenth of An endless world Y A column of fire, respectively, go back to the late 10th century in a prequel, …