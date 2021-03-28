Tirana (AFP)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane led England to continue his good start in the European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals, with his effective contribution to the precious 2-0 victory over his Albanian host today «Sunday» in Tirana in the second round of the Group 9 competitions.

Kane gave England the lead in the 38th minute, and made Chelsea star Mason Mount the second goal in the 63rd minute.

England, the fourth last edition in Russia in 2018, revealed its teeth early with a big victory over its guest house, San Marino, 5-0 last Thursday.

England waited the 38th minute to open the scoring by captain Kane, header from close range, after a cross from Manchester United back Luke Shaw.

It is the first goal for Ken, who returned to playing with his country since he scored the goal of Kosovo 500 days ago, specifically in November 2019.

Kane raised his international goal tally to 33 in 52 games.

England boosted its lead at the start of the second half through Mount with a left-footed shot from inside the area following a pass from Kane in the 63rd minute.

England led the group with 6 points, 3 points ahead of Albania, which fell temporarily to second place, pending the matches between Poland and Andorra and San Marino with Hungary.