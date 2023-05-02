She is only 16 years young, but is already getting behind the wheel of a Porsche with 1,419 hp. Then there is a good chance that you have Block as a last name. Lia, the daughter of legend Ken Block, dares. She will ride in the ‘Hoonipigasus’ with which her father would actually participate in the famous Pikes Peak Hillclimb in Colorado.

In a video on Instagram tells Block about her hill climb. It won’t be a timed round, because she wants to gain a little more experience first. Now she drives karts and a rally version of the Subaru BRZ. And then she also has an Audi Quattro in the garage that she worked on with her father before he passed away.

The Porsche ‘Hoonipigasus’

The special Porsche is a tribute to the Porsche ‘Pink Pig’ 917/20. A Porsche 912 from 1966 is used as a base. It took ten years to do that. There is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo boxer engine that sends the impressive power to all four wheels. There is also an ingenious suspension and the spoiler work seems to be endless.

That should help Lia to make one of her father’s dreams come true. Ken always wanted to ‘compete for the overall win’ on the Pikes Peak. That is not in the cards for the teenager for the time being, but she is ambitious: “Maybe it’s just a warm-up for a future run?” One thing is certain: fortunately we are far from rid of the Block family.