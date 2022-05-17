Ken Block entered the next edition of the competition on the famous ascent of Pikes Peak with a Pink Porsche with 1,400 horsepower, at the same time a concentration of madness and automotive history. The car was called Hoonipigasusa name that celebrates Block’s trademark and the German brand’s ‘piglet’ 917/20, which raced at the 1971 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The car derives from a common four-cylinder Porsche 912, with radical modifications specially installed for the American event. Ken Block’s team worked on the car, Hoonigan Racingand the Porsche specialist BBi Autosport. Today it appears completely redesigned, with large splitters and a gigantic rear wing. The rear tires have been moved completely, further back and further out, to improve handling. The engine is a twinturbo 4-liter straight six, with power between 1,300 and 1,400 horsepower. Despite the modifications to the engine and all-wheel drive, the car weighs only a round tonne.

The location of the transmission tunnel has helped to lower the center of gravity, and the car travels on height-adjustable GPS suspension. The bright pink livery – designed by street artist Trouble Andrew – pays homage to the Porsche 917/20, with a touch of modernity. “The uphill race to Pikes Peak is one of the reasons I’m a rally driverBlock said. “The list of riders who have raced and won this hill climb includes many of my heroes: Walter Röhrl, Ari Vatanen, Michèle Mouton, Sébastien Loeb and Rod Millen just to name a few. I’ve always wanted to have the chance to race Pikes Peak at the highest level and compete for an overall win. Now, with this fantastic Porsche, we have a good chance“.

Block has already taken his Ford Mustang-based Hoonicorn to Pikes Peak as part of his Climbkhana video. But this time the matter is more serious.