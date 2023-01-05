kennetth blockrenowned rally driver, passed away this Tuesday at the age of 55, due to a fatal snowmobile accident in Park City, Utah (United States).

“Yesterday I not only lost my father, I lost my best friend. He was truly my whole world and the only person I looked up to as well. No matter what I did, he was always there for me. I can’t believe how quickly he he was taken from all of us.There are no words to describe how amazing my father was, lived so many lifetimes, accomplished more in 55 years than most people could in 10 lifetimes, and lived his life to the fullest each day“, Lia, her daughter, wrote on Instagram this Wednesday.

Now, hours after the tragic accident, it echoes among fans the last video that you have de Block in the snow.

(In context: Star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident.)

The last video of Block in the snow

Ken Block was 55 years old. Photo: Instagram: @kblock43 / Wasatch County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, the facts were clarified by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office itself. “On January 2, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call reporting a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area,” authorities said.

“The driver, Kenneth Block, a 55-year-old man from Park City, Utah, he was riding a snowmobile up a steep incline when the motorcycle flipped over, landing on top of him“, they affirm to later add: “He was declared deceased at the scene of the events due to the injuries suffered in the accident.”

Now, with this report, Block fans analyze what was the last video shared by the driving star, on December 22, on social networks.

In fact, some point out that the fatal accident could have occurred in very similar circumstances, since the motorcycle was surely of the same type and in the recording the pilot loses control of the vehicle at the end.

So far, the video of the accident that claimed Block’s life is not known.

An ‘amateur’ motorsport legend

The American rose to fame thanks to his spectacular driving demonstrations called Gymkhanas. Exhibitions of an almost cinematographic nature where Block showed his expertise at the wheel.

The current Audi driver, with whom he had recently signed, carried out a demonstration in an electric car through the streets of Las Vegas a couple of months ago, which has almost 6 million views.

Although his sports career has not been as successful -he came to participate in a WRC event and another in the World Rallycross Championship-, at the media level he was a pioneer, especially on platforms such as YouTube. On his team’s channel, Hoonigan, he has 5.32 million followers and 1.94 on his private profile.

