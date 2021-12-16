Once in a while, drift hero and YouTube phenomenon Ken Block switches to another car brand as the main sponsor. He made his first videos in a Subaru, until Ford brought him in. The creations that resulted, such as the Hoonicorn, appealed to the imagination. Now that Block has switched to Audi, they will have to pull out all the stops to meet expectations. It’s off to a good start: this is the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron, inspired by the brand’s rally cars from the 1980s. But of course electric.

Specifically, the S1 Hoonitron is modeled after the Sport quattro S1 that Audi once won Pikes Peak with. “I think it’s cool that the Audi designers have been inspired by their own past and have brought the technologies and the car’s looks into the present in a unique way,” said Ken Block.

The development of the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron

With time being short – why isn’t clear, maybe to make things exciting – the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron went from sketch to final design in just four weeks. “We realize that we are developing a car for a video with Ken Block that millions of people around the world will watch,” said chief designer Marc Lichte. “The development of this car encourages us to approach future projects with an even more open and progressive attitude.”

‘#FutureIsAnAttitude’, it reads on various parts of the Hoonitron. The long nose, short wheelbase and large wings are immediately reminiscent of the crazy Audis of the time. The technology comes from Audi Sport, but the exact specs of the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron are not yet known – besides that it will have two electric motors, four-wheel drive and ‘an overkill of power’. We also know that the chassis is made of carbon fiber and that the car meets FIA safety standards.

Get ready for Electrikhana

The next video in Ken Block’s Gymkhana series is currently in production and has the working title Electrikhana. ‘The Hoonitron is writing the next chapter in our history and catapulting our Gymkhana project into the future,’ says Block. “I’m familiar with a wide variety of cars equipped with combustion engines and transmissions, but this was completely new to me. Drifting straight into a donut from a standstill at 150 km/h – just with my right foot – is a whole new experience.”

It is not yet known when Electrikhana with the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron will be shown.

Ken Block presents the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron