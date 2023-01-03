Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in the United States. He was 55 years old, his wife has three children. The car racer was famous for the Gymkhana series in which he performed stunts with heavily modified cars. The accident that claimed Block’s life occurred in Park City, Utah. According to an initial reconstruction, the 55-year-old was facing a very steep slope with the vehicle when the snowmobile overturned and ended up on him.