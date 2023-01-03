Mourning in the world of engines and beyond: in the past few hours Ken Block and diedprofessional pilot specialized in rally and various other disciplines, reaching global fame through a particular style in driving and in the way of presenting oneself to the public, also passing through video games.

Ken Block was 55 years old, reportedly lost his life during an outing in snowmobile near Park City, Utah, near his ranch. According to the reconstructions, Block was on a rather steep slope and the snowmobile he was on overturned, running him over.

The first to break the news of his passing were the managers of the Instagram account “The Hoonigans”, who remembered Block as “a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. But, more importantly, a father and a husband” of which will be greatly missed.

Ken Block specialized in rallying in particular but had also created his own particular driving style, based on spectacularity and precision. His performances in the “Gymkhana” are particularly famous, as well as taking part in official WRC races and in other categories.

In the world of video games we remember him for being present on several occasions within the series Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and DiRTbut practically all the communities linked to the world of engines, real and virtual, mourn today the loss of the pilot, who had also made himself known with his particular charisma, in addition to his driving skills.