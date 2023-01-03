The sad news has just reached the editors that Ken Block has passed away. The drift hero, Hoonigan but certainly also father and husband turned 55 years old. The driver died in a snowmobile accident. Local authorities would have confirmed this news.

The accident happened in the US state of Utah in the afternoon. According to Nu.nl Block would have taken a steep descent with the snowmobile. This went wrong and the scooter ended up on him. He would have died on the spot.

Ken Block is one of the founders of DC Shoes. After he sells this shoe brand, he starts his rally career. His fame came to the Gymkhana movies. In a Subaru (and later Fords and Audis), he performed precision stunts that entertained millions. He leaves behind his wife and children.