UNSEEN has released a new developer diary dedicated to KEMURI, the mysterious Action currently in development. In the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the president of the company Ikumi Nakamura together with the concept artist Nass and to the game director Misuzu Watanabe reveal some details about the game world, its creation and what we can expect from the gameplay.

Before leaving you with the video, I remind you that at the moment the game has neither a release window nor the platforms on which it will be available have been revealed. So we just have to wait to find out more.

KEMURI – Development Diary: What is KEMURI?

Source: UNSEEN Street Gematsu