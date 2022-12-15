Kempele | The fierce pursuit ended in a snow project – those who ran away from the police are suspected of a drug crime

The Oulu police say that the car veered off the road while running away from police patrols.

Oulu according to the police department, a chase happened in Kempelee on Thursday evening, which led to a chase. A vehicle that fled the police patrol at high speed derailed off the road in Kempelee, the police informs.

According to the police, the driver of the car began to accelerate at high speed after the patrol showed him a stop sign. While fleeing the police, the driver drove through red traffic lights several times and at times used a significant speed limit compared to the speed limit.

According to the police, several police patrols participated in the task and the fleeing vehicle was followed, for example, through Hiironen and Kaakkur to Pohjantie and Kempele. The driver left Pohjantie at the Komeetantie exit. The police say that the driver lost control of the car he was driving on the ramp and the car derailed in the snow.

The police arrested three people from the vehicle. Based on the police’s investigations at the scene, they are suspected of a drug crime. All persons in the car were arrested and brought to the police premises.