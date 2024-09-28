Jesús Juárez Rosales is a Mexican idol. Even international. His fascinating figure has conquered different generations during his countless presentations, over 40 years, in the Mexico Arena, as one of the most iconic and beloved characters of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL). Everyone, in fact, knows him in the ring as KeMonitothe character he has characterized for 18 years. Between adventures, memes and his unforgettable outfit—a small turquoise gorilla—he has brought entertainment and joy to this national sport.

Despite becoming a viral figure after the pandemic, Juárez Rosales, 57, has been wanting to retire for years. Even with his increasing injuries, diminished mobility and complicated financial situation, this has not been possible. What is the day-to-day life of a Mexican wrestling icon who sees the end of his career getting closer and closer? It is one of the questions that the short documentary asks. KeMonito: The last fallby director Teresa de Miguel, which is available on Netflix, an x-ray of the human being behind the mask and beyond the ring.

Juárez Rosales was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, in 1967. He did so with achondroplasia, a condition popularly known as dwarfism. Since he was little he worked in automobile workshops, in carpentry and tin shops and even in circuses. In 1984, after training for a season, he began his wrestling career under the nicknames El Duende Maya and El Centavito. Soon came his first opportunity as a “pet” of the famous wrestler known as Tinieblas.

“Tinieblas was looking for a little dog or monkey, something for his pet. I entered as Alushe, the first mascot in wrestling. Children and adults said: ‘What is this? A little monkey!’ “Everyone wanted to touch me because of the morbidity of the people,” KeMonito recalls in a fragment of the documentary.

The first time that De Miguel (Madrid, 38 years old) had contact with the world of wrestling was when he was 15. He still remembers his first time at the Mexico Arena, in a state of “absolute shock”, with the stands bursting, people standing screaming, children applauding, “it was crazy,” he recalls. Seeing a little turquoise monkey flying through the air, with the height of a small child, “without knowing who that figure was,” caused him fascination. “What happens in the stands, what happens in the ring, has always caught my attention. And obviously one of the figures that awakens the most fascination, joy, emotion, tenderness and many other feelings is KeMonito,” he says.

The second moment that led her to undertake her film work was during an assignment as a journalist in which she made, together with a colleague, a report on the old glories of wrestling and how, in the twilight of their career, they battle with problems. physical, health and economic. He immediately thought of KeMonito, because he always considered him a legend. He interviewed him at the Arena México, but felt that, since it was a choral work, they only managed to capture a brief photograph of the character.

“I remember perfectly the moment when the interview ended. He took off his mask. It was something that left me quite impressed, because masked wrestlers are very careful to preserve their identity and he had the confidence to sit next to me, show me his face and continue talking off camera. That moment generated in me a lot of curiosity about his entire story and a lot of desire to explore his person, his character and his entire story in a much more extensive way. I felt that the KeMonito story deserved something broader, deeper,” says De Miguel.

The most important thing, explains the director, was to explore in the documentary this absolute contradiction of a person who, in her mind, is famous, recognized and loved in Mexico, but who at the same time is going through considerable economic problems in recent years. his career. Which also implied a difficulty and limitation in narrating his life in depth. How to tell the story behind the mask of a person who does not want to reveal their identity?

“The challenge is brutal. What we tried to do was turn it around a little and use it to our advantage, because I also think that visually it becomes quite attractive to see intimate moments of this person, for example, when they are at the doctor receiving physical therapy and also with the mask always on . In some places where the short film was presented, where they do not know much about the culture of Mexican wrestling, they understood that it was an aesthetic resource or a narrative resource, when in reality it was an imperative need to protect their identity,” he adds.

The director, who declares her admiration for Latin American documentaries, says that among her inspirations for KeMonito: The last fall There was the style of filmmaking of the Salvadoran-Mexican filmmaker Tatiana Huezo and her way of approaching non-fiction, which tries to ensure that the story and action are what carry the narrative and it is not purely a kind of voice-over or an interview.

“I loved Cassandro’s documentary. It attracted and encouraged me a lot. Then other documentaries, which may have nothing to do with this topic, but which for me are references and that in some way one tries to emulate. One that fascinates me is called Paris is burning [Jennie Livingston, 1990] about the scene ball in New York; as well as Daisy, by Bruno Santamaría, also very intimate. I tried to achieve that type of narrative,” says the director.

Although the documentary does not delve into judicial aspects regarding the litigation between the World Wrestling Council (CMLL) and Juárez over the rights of the character KeMonito, in 2023 the wrestler left the CMLL amid complaints of workplace harassment, dispossession and fraud and went to the independent circuit. He alleges that, although the Council has registered the character, he was the one who designed and developed it and who has the legitimate right to its use. The case remains pending resolution.

The production —with a duration of 23 minutes—, which toured more than 15 festivals around the world and was even nominated for the Ariel Awards in the category of best short documentary, received support from the Mexican Institute of Cinematography, for which filming took place for about six months in 2021. However, to achieve the intimacy that De Miguel achieves in her work, it has been five years in which the director has cultivated a relationship with KeMonito, his wife and his five children, all committed to the career of her husband and father from different areas.

“He is a person who fights every day, who has to sew his masks himself at home with his Singer machine and who works hard every day to raise his family. I think that is very surprising for people who see him as a super-famous figure,” concludes De Miguel.

