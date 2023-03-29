Kemira | The company is considering selling the Oil & Gas business

Kemira’s board has decided to start evaluating strategic options for the business, and the options also include the possible sale of the business.

Industrial chemical company Kemira is considering the sale of its Oil & Gas business. The company’s board has decided to start evaluating strategic options for the business, and the options also include the possible sale of the business.

“At our 2022 capital market day, we talked about our willingness to grow in water-related applications. In recent years, we have invested in the growth of our Oil & Gas business, and we have seen strong revenue growth there since 2021. Now is a good time to assess what is Kemira’s optimal portfolio structure in the long term and what are the strategic alternatives for our Oil & Gas business”, says Kemira’s CEO Jari Rosendal in the bulletin.

Oil & Gas business covers shale oil and gas business, oil sands water treatment and chemically enhanced oil recovery.