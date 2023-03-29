Thursday, March 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kemira | The company is considering selling the Oil & Gas business

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Kemira | The company is considering selling the Oil & Gas business

Kemira’s board has decided to start evaluating strategic options for the business, and the options also include the possible sale of the business.

Industrial chemical company Kemira is considering the sale of its Oil & Gas business. The company’s board has decided to start evaluating strategic options for the business, and the options also include the possible sale of the business.

“At our 2022 capital market day, we talked about our willingness to grow in water-related applications. In recent years, we have invested in the growth of our Oil & Gas business, and we have seen strong revenue growth there since 2021. Now is a good time to assess what is Kemira’s optimal portfolio structure in the long term and what are the strategic alternatives for our Oil & Gas business”, says Kemira’s CEO Jari Rosendal in the bulletin.

Oil & Gas business covers shale oil and gas business, oil sands water treatment and chemically enhanced oil recovery.

See also  In young people with stroke, cancer may play a role

#Kemira #company #selling #Oil #Gas #business

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Creating greener pedestrian streets in Barcelona improves mental health

Creating greener pedestrian streets in Barcelona improves mental health

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result