Kemira | The CEO of the chemical industry remembers Jari Rosendal: “Leaves a big gap in the forefront of industry influencers”

Benefit organization CEO of Kemianteollisuus ry Mika Aalto says Monday dead Jari Rosendal leaves a big gap in the forefront of the influencers of the chemical industry.

Aalto says Rosendal’s passing is a sad, premature and surprising event. He describes Rosendal as a warm and friendly person with a solution-oriented and forward-looking attitude.

“I really appreciated Jari a lot. He was a skilled and determined business manager. He was extremely quick to understand things, make decisions and organize things,” says Aalto.

“Finland has two large globally operating chemical companies, Neste and Kemira. Jari was the CEO of Kemira and a member of Neste’s board. He had a good outlook and a lot of vision and influence on the development of the field of chemistry.”

Rosendal died after a short illness on Monday, July 31. He was 58 years old when he died.

Kemira said on July 18 that the company’s board and Rosendal had agreed together that Rosendal would leave the duties of CEO no later than 2024. A week earlier, the company had said that Rosendal would remain on sick leave for the time being.

Rosendal has been Kemira’s CEO since 2014. In addition to Neste, he was a long-term member of the boards of Kemianteollisuus ry and Cefic, the European umbrella organization of the chemical industry.

Aalto describes Rosendal as having been a major influence on the development of the chemical industry both in Finland and, through his position on the Cefic board, also in Europe.

“He also put his time into managing the affairs of the industry, in addition to having the responsible CEO of a listed company,” says Aalto.

Kemira the board, management and personnel expressed their deepest condolences to Rosendal’s family and loved ones in the company’s press release.

“Jari was a leader for whom the safety and well-being of the personnel was the most important thing. During his CEO term, Kemira’s profitability improved considerably and the focus of Kemira’s strategy shifted towards profitable and sustainable growth. Colleagues around the world will miss Jari,” the company wrote in its announcement.

CEO of the chemical industry Aalto estimated that Rosendal was a well-liked person with extensive networks and a circle of friends.

“On behalf of myself and Kemianteollisuus ry, I would like to offer my warmest and deepest condolences to Jari’s family, loved ones, friends and colleagues. We are included in that group, but so are everyone else,” says Aalto.