Kemira | Kemira CEO Jari Rosendal has died

Kemira long-term CEO Jari Rosendal is dead. The company announced this in its press release on Tuesday.

Rosendal, who received the title of Vuorineuvos, died after a short illness on Monday, July 31.

He was 58 years old when he died.

Kemira said on July 18 that the company’s board and Rosendal have agreed together that Rosendal will leave the CEO’s duties in 2024 at the latest.

Kemira said at the time that the company’s board decided to start a search for a new CEO. The company announced a week ago that Rosendal will remain on sick leave for the time being. Kemira was told by the company’s financial director at the time by Petri Castrén acting CEO for the time being.

On Tuesday, Kemira said that Castrén will act as interim CEO until the new CEO starts.

Rosendal served as CEO of Kemira since 2014. Before Kemira, he worked in management positions in the mining industry.

In addition to the CEO of Kemira, he served on the board of Neste, Kemianintuis and Cefic of the European Chemical Industry Council.

Kemira’s board, management and personnel express their deepest condolences to Rosendal’s family and loved ones in the press release.

“Jari was a leader for whom the safety and well-being of the personnel was the most important thing. During his CEO term, Kemira’s profitability improved considerably and the focus of Kemira’s strategy shifted towards profitable and sustainable growth. Colleagues around the world will miss Jari,” the company writes in its announcement.

Correction 1.8. 4:20 p.m.: Jari Rosendal’s name was initially written as Rosendahl.