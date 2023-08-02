Kemijärvi | IS: The archaeological find turned out to be very old and was handed over to the Finnish Museum Agency

These are bones that are even centuries old, so they are not related to any ongoing police investigation.

From Kemijärvi the bones found in April have been revealed to be very old, news reports Evening News on Wednesday.

The bones were found on Easter Saturday in Lapland south of Lake Kemijärvi. The person who made the discovery reported the likely human bones to the police.

More bones were found in the area during the site investigation by the police.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Marko Ijäs told IS that the bones were in the investigation and that a statement had been received about them during the summer.

Ijäs told the newspaper that, according to the research, it was the very old bones of two different people. According to Ijäs, these are bones that are even centuries old.

“Therefore, they are not related to any missing person being investigated by the police or any criminal investigation. The bones have been handed over to the Museum Agency because it is a historical find,” Ijäs said.

STT could not reach Ijä to comment on the matter on Wednesday evening.