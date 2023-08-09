Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Kemi | The missing man was found drowned in the harbor pool

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Kemi | The missing man was found drowned in the harbor pool

Rescue service divers found the drowned man after a police dog marked the harbor basin.

In chemistry The man who disappeared over the weekend was found on Tuesday in the Hahtisaari harbor basin in Kemi, reports the Lapland Police Department.

On Monday, the police received information about a 32-year-old man who disappeared over the weekend. They immediately started looking for him with the help of, among other things, police dogs and phone location information.

On Monday evening, a police dog marked the Hahtisaari harbor pool and on Tuesday afternoon, a diver from the rescue service found the missing man drowned in the pool.

The case is being continued as an investigation into the cause of death and the police will not provide any further information on the matter.

admin_l6ma5gus

