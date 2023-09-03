Kemi | A drunk driver crashed into a heating pole in the yard of the police station

After the collision, the man was sent to Kemi police prison.

Double wheel drunk crashed his car into a heating pole in the yard of the Kemi police department, says the Lapland police in its press release.

According to the release, the series of events began when the emergency center received information early Saturday that a man was driving a car drunk on Jäämerentie near Liedakkala.

The police patrol that went to the place found the man’s car at the intersection of Ruottalantie and stopped it. A 41-year-old man from Rovaniemi, who was the driver, blew 0.66 mg/l into the screening breathalyzer and was then used in a precision breathalyzer test at the Kemi police station, the result of which was 0.7 mg/l.

The man was questioned and ordered to a temporary driving ban. According to the release, the man’s car could not be locked and the car was brought to the parking lot near the police station.

Man was then let out of the police station, whereupon he went to his car and started driving again, crashing into a heating pole in the yard of the police station.

The police who went to the place prevented the vehicle from continuing its journey. The man was arrested and taken to a precision breathalyzer test, the result of which was now 0.67 mg/l. The man was then delivered to Kemi police prison.