The marathon world record holder, Kelvin Kiptum24, and his coach Gervais Hakizimana died in a car accident in western Kenya that also left a third passenger injured, police reported this Sunday.

“The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. local time,” the police said. She indicated that the vehicle was carrying three people and two died at the scene of the accident while the third was taken to the hospital. “The two (deceased) are Kiptum and his coach,” said Peter Mulinge, police commander of Elegeyo Marakwet county, in western Kenya.

“It was Kiptum who was driving towards Eldoret when he lost control (…) killing two occupants on the spot. A female passenger was injured and was rushed to hospital,” Mulinge added.

Who was Kiptum?

Kiptum, born in Kenya on December 2, 1999, set the world best mark (2 hours and 35 seconds) in the Chicago Marathon last October and was in the preparation phase for the Paris Olympic Games.



That Kiptum mark was the third time it had been set as a men's world record in Chicago, and the first since 1999, when Moroccan Khalid Khannouchi did it.

Kiptum also won his two previous marathonsin its debut in Valencia in 2022 and the following year in London.

Kelvin Kiptum set the marathon world record in October 2023 in Chicago. He died this Sunday. Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

The Kenyan athlete had announced his intention to become the first man to run an official marathon in less than two hours, at the Rotterdam competition on April 14.

Regarding his preparation, it was known that part of his routine was based on doing short and very explosive series. At least once a week they made passes of 2 x 800m, 2 x 400m and 4 x 150m. With this, you work on the resistance of the longer sections until reaching strength in the shorter series. That change of pace allowed him to have the final fuel for the last stretch of the marathon.

In Kiptum's case, rest was as important as activity. Therefore, I slept between 10 and 12 hours a day. When she was not training she rested, either sleeping or feeding.

He never ran at 100 percent in training. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays I did it at 80% and Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 50%. In total I averaged between 250 and 300 kilometers a week.

I went to the gym twice a week, although I never lifted weights. There the training was purely preventive. The sessions lasted 60 minutes and focused on strengthening the posterior chain (glutes, hamstrings, lumbar) with strength and mobility exercises on yoga mats.

The Kenyan athlete and now TV commentator, Martin Keino, shared three things about Kelvin Kiptum on the BBC: he stood out for having created his own training system, where conspicuously he did not train on the track. And he also appreciated that he had left to reach the goal so well. “It wasn't even that difficult for him to walk afterwards. Even he could run.”

Reactions

Kelvin Kiptum won the Chicago Marathon.

Kenyan President William Ruto called Kiptum “an extraordinary athlete” who left a mark on the world. “Possibly one of the best athletes who broke barriers to achieve a marathon record,” Ruto published on the social network X, where he described Kiptum as “our future.”

Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, said he was “shocked and saddened to learn of this devastating loss.”

“On behalf of World Athletics, we send our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, colleagues and Kenya,” Coe said in a statement. “An incredible athlete leaves an incredible legacy, he will be greatly missed.”

World Athletics indicated that since last October he had not competed again but that he had to participate in the Rotterdam marathon. Double Kenyan Olympic 800m champion David Rudixha called Kiptum's death “a huge loss.” Athletics Kenya sent its condolences “to the entire athletics community at this difficult time.”

Coach Hakizimana, originally from Rwanda, was a runner who trained for years in Kenya, where he met Kiptum in the town of Chepkorio. Kiptum's premature death is reminiscent of that of another great Kenyan marathoner, Samuel Wanjiru, who also lost his life at the age of 24. Wanjiru, Olympic champion in 2008 in Beijing, met his death in 2011 after falling from a balcony. The previous world record for the maximum distance was held by Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, 34 seconds more than Kiptum.

