The Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum established the new world record in the marathon this Sunday, by winning in Chicago, one of the six ‘big ones’ of the season, in two hours and 35 seconds and improving the mark of fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge (2 hours, one minute and 25 seconds).

Kiptum had been 16 seconds behind Kipchoge’s mark in the London Marathon and achieved a feat in Chicago, where he snatched the crown from his compatriot Benson Kipruto.

Kiptum, 23 years old, dominated the Windy City marathon from start to finish and crossed the finish line raising his arms to the sky, before celebrating the victory with a Kenyan flag.

The Kenyan athlete confirmed himself as a specialist in the last kilometers of marathons and his final push allowed him to make history in his first participation in the Chicago ‘major’.

“I feel very happy. I was prepared, I knew I was coming to do something big. I’m super happy. I saw the time on the stopwatch and said ‘let’s try it’. A world record was not on my mind, but I knew that one day I would achieve it,” he said.

The Kenyan now has the Chicago and London 2023 marathons on his record, and the Valencia 2022 marathon. He signed a true work of art, coming out forcefully and distancing himself from Kipruto, who was defending the title in Chicago. The only one to maintain his pace in the initial stretch was his compatriot Daniel Makeito.

However, the second half of the marathon was a monologue from Kiptum, who reached 35 kilometers in one hour and forty minutes and managed to increase his pace in the last seven.

He realized his time when crossing Roosevelt Street, 400 meters from the finish line, and His final push allowed him to complete a feat for history. It was a glorious 2023 Chicago Marathon, as the four winners, in the men’s and women’s categories and in the corresponding wheelchair athlete events, set the best marks of the race.

The Dutch Sifan Hassan took the crown from the Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, double consecutive champion, to triumph in two hours, thirteen minutes and 43 seconds. Hassan, who was competing in the second Marathon of his career, showed off his tremendous potential over this distance and gave no option to Chepngetich, who held on until the halfway point of the race.

Hug continued his dominance in the wheelchair event, adding his second consecutive victory with a time of one hour, 22 minutes and 37 seconds, more than two and a half minutes better than his previous personal record, achieved in his triumph of the course past. For the Swiss it is the fourth ‘major’ of the year, an achievement that comes after last year he took five.

In the women’s category, the Swiss Catherine Debrunner also triumphed in one hour, 38 minutes and 44 seconds after an intense duel with Susannah Scaroni. The marathon began and ended in Grant Park, in the heart of the city, and covered 29 neighborhoods, from north to south on a day with ideal conditions for running, with nine degrees of temperature at the time of the start and cloudy skies. . Nearly 42,000 participated divided into three waves, many of them fans and athletes who face this challenge to raise funds for charitable initiatives.

Since 2002, more than 170,000 runners have raised more than $292 million for 190 charitable organizations, Rita Cook, president of Bank of America, told EFE. This year, Chicago also crowned the millionth runner capable of completing the race by hosting a special ceremony sponsored by Nike.

