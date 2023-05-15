Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler won the silver medal in the X-Games street skate competition (one of the biggest extreme sports events in the world), this Sunday (14) in Chiba (Japan). Olympic runner-up in 2021 in Tokyo, the Brazilian reached the score of 83.66 points in the first round and earned the second position.

IT’S PRAAAAAAAAAAATA! It’s by Kelvin Hoefler, at the X-Games in Chiba The Brazilian is in 2nd place in the men’s street, again showing a lot of consistency. Kelvinho’s giant result! pic.twitter.com/gpgseXEhvE — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) May 14, 2023

The title went to Japanese prodigy Ginwoo Onodera. At just 13 years old, he scored 90.33 points to become the youngest champion in the history of the event. The American Jamie Foy closed the podium.

In the Vertical Best Trick test, Gui Khury, 14 years old, from Curitiba, won the bronze medal. Thus, Brazil ended the Japanese stage of the X-Games with three podiums, considering also the gold of Rayssa Leal, last Saturday (13) on skate street.