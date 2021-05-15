In Kelly Reichardt’s films, there are train tracks, dogs or cows observing human behavior from the perplexed and friendly animal barrier, and a network of back roads and paths through which America’s landscape and history creep. Austere, elegant and poetic, his filmography, made up of seven films – from a fugitive story shot in 1994, River of Grass, to the prodigious western First cow, which opens next Friday – places her as one of the most important filmmakers of recent decades. A portrait painter of her time rooted in the long tradition of the beatniks and his melancholic return to nature. “It’s true that my stories almost always have to do with questions about America and what it means to be American,” Reichardt explains from his home in Portland. “Only that I choose a small portion, a certain territory, a simple neighborhood.”

First cow It starts with a proverb from William Blake: “The bird, a nest, the spider, a web, the man, friendship.” The film is connected with at least three of his previous works, all of them written by the novelist Jonathan Raymond, the main accomplice of a filmmaker heir to the best independent cinema in his country. The first is Old joy (2006), the story of two friends who meet again to go on an excursion to some hot springs together. Performed by musician Bonnie Prince Billy, its soundtrack is in charge of Yo La Tengo, a banner of a generational sound to which the filmmaker, born in Florida 57 years ago, appeals. Another is the western Meek’s Cutoff (2010), inspired by the real event of a caravan of lost pioneers on their way to the northeast Pacific. And the third is Wendy and Lucy (2008), a road movie stranded in a parking lot where a woman wanders with her dog.

Kelly Reichardt, at the Berlinale 2020. Kurt Krieger / GETTY IMAGES

With the latter, the connection is established within the first minute of First Cow: a girl walks through the fields and her dog stops to dig in the mud. What the earth hides is a story of friendship and business that takes place during the conquest of the West, where a taciturn and sensitive cook who feeds trappers and an immigrant of Asian origin fleeing a murder will discover in the milk of the cow that a A powerful fur trader has brought the secret ingredient for an exquisite honey fritter recipe from Europe.

The cow did not appear in Raymond’s novel that the film is inspired by, The Half-Life. “It was something we added to the script,” Reichardt says. “Animals provide a language beyond words that is easy to identify with. In this case, it also has to do with the arrival of the first corporations and the footprint that quickly left businesses such as fur, with the hunt of beaver or buffalo. An animal allows you to feel the imprint of what consumption and progress are, and how that affects the environment. But for me, above all, animals are a kind of moral guide: silent observers ”.

Reichardt began filming outdoors out of a pure economy of means and precariousness ended up shaping his style. “Working outdoors and with small teams was a necessity that ended up being a learning experience for me. I do not think of my cinema as a set, but it is true that I can think of few things better than friendship, animals and a landscape. They are three important things in my life. I lived in New York for 30 years and came to Portland with my dog ​​to be close to nature. In any case, I have been dividing my life between these two places for years and, whether by accident or by choice, that circumstance says a lot about me ”.

Another approach to western

When talking about the myth of the Wild West and its approach to a genre in which everything seemed already said, Reichardt cites his favorites, Anthony Mann and Budd Boetticher, and assures that it is not so much about “providing a feminine look” – ” I do not have an agenda in that sense, but it is clear that my point of view, the place where I put the camera, is different ”-, but rather to investigate the myth from places where it was not done before. Something that, in his case, has to do with the search for a historical truth capable of understanding the epic from its margins and details. “I also like the westerns of Monte Hellman, and as is obvious Ford and Hawks, or Yellow sky, by William Wellman, which is a movie that I watched a lot while making Meek’s Cutoff. The western was made by men who invented a wonderful narrative, but there is still room for other approaches and that is the important thing ”. Asked what a western is to her, Reichardt laughs and replies: “It’s not easy to define. But, ultimately, for me everything is a western, as everything is a road movie. Every western is an exploration, the search for a destination and also the price of that destination. The price of heroism, conquest and exploitation ”.

“There is now room neither for ambiguity nor for complicated conversations. Everything is black or white, and that is dangerous for art “

Although Reichardt prefers not to enter into assessing the historical review of cinema carried out from certain sectors of his country – “I’m not a good analyst of the present time,” he assures – the issue ends up coming up when talking about another of his films, Night moves (2013), about a group of environmentalists embarked on a terrorist attack. “They are not activists, they are fundamentalists with ideals like ours. Without going into details, that attitude is also behind the culture of cancellation, with the fact of acting with excess of zeal because one is convinced of its truth, that what it does is right. That’s exactly what the movie was about, the danger that certainties carry. It is a complicated debate and, unfortunately, we have reached a place where there is no room for ambiguity or complicated conversations. Everything is black or white. And that, without a doubt, is dangerous for art ”.

‘First Cow’. Kelly Reichardt. It opens in theaters on May 21.

