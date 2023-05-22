Verstappen lets girlfriend Kelly Piquet go to wedding alone. How does he manage to do that?

Nothing is more fun than playing a racing game. It is, of course, a form of escapism. Away from the daily grind. For a moment you imagine yourself as a very wealthy person who can give the tracks with a much too expensive car in an exotic location with a talent that was not given by God, but by the developers of Polyphony Digital or Turn 10 Studios.

Certainly as you get older, it remains fun, but you also have other responsibilities. Like showing up at parties. So that applies to everyone, except for Max Verstappen. The two-time world champion also plays games. And actually that is strange. Because he has an impressive car collection, lives in an exotic place and drives a Formula 1 car for his work.

Piquet alone to wedding

So you would say that he can miss a session, but no, nothing could be further from the truth! So Verstappen is so busy with his work (driving laps on the simulator) that he had to take his girlfriend Kelly Piquet (Daniil Kvyat’s ex) to a wedding alone. Kelly Piquet announced via Instagram that she would be at the wedding, but Max Verstappen was nowhere to be found. That reports quality publication The Sunso then it’s true.

That’s because he was at the computer! It was shown on Twitch. Verstappen thus participated in the 24 hours of the Nürburgring. Verstappen was part of the Team Redline, where he eventually filled in for Chris Lulham.

Simulator

Lulham had to take exams and therefore did not actually have the time to participate in the race. He also showed this during a call to Verstappen, who himself indicated that he had to cancel a wedding for this.

Incidentally, we are a little too short-sighted by calling it ‘gaming’. It’s not like Verstappen played Mario Kart for 24 hours. It is serious simulator work where you can even earn a living. For Verstappen, and many other younger drivers, it’s a way to stay sharp outside race weekends.

Well, you see, even rich people have problems. Or something. So far RTL Autoboulevard.

