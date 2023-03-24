Minecraft It is loved by a community of millions for its infinite creative potential, engaging survival gameplay and now there is a new way for players to further immerse themselves in its blocky universe.

After the success of the first cereal Minecraft of Kellogg’sboth the players of Minecraft as cereal fans are enjoying a tasty new version of the virtual world full of adventures with the new Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Minecraft. The limited-edition cereal features Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes or Zucaritas as they are known in Mexico, with green cubes of marshmallows, called: Creeper Bits that evoke the famous aspect of pixelated blocks from Minecraftso each delicious spoonful brings the dynamic world of Minecraft to life.

But that’s not all, each box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Minecraft includes a code to redeem 350 Minecoin to continue having fun at the breakfast table and take you to the universe of Minecraft! Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Minecraft will be available for a limited time in the United States beginning in April for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.4-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.5-ounce box. So if you have a friend in the USA, it’s time to talk to him.

Via: GoNintendo